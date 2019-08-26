﻿
Hong Kong Cricketers Irfan Ahmed, Haseeb Amjad Banned For Life

Both the players are of Pakistani origin and have represented Hong Kong in international matches

PTI 26 August 2019
ICC brought charges against the Hong Kong cricketers in October 2018.
2019-08-26T20:44:18+0530

Hong Kong players Irfan Ahmed and Nadeem Ahmed have been banned from all cricket for life, while teammate Haseeb Amjad has received a five-year ban for involvement in fixing matches. (More Cricket News)

During the hearing, the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Tribunal heard evidence that all three players fixed or contrived to fix matches, failed, for reward, to perform and failed to disclose approaches to fix during a number of international fixtures across a two-year period, according to the apex body.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – ACU said: "This has been a long and complex investigation which has uncovered systematic attempts to influence moments in matches by experienced international cricketers over a period of time.

"Their conduct was premeditated and sophisticated and each of the Ahmed brothers sought to corrupt others."

"The main offences relate to the Hong Kong matches against Scotland and Canada where the players fixed specific overs."

