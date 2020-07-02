July 02, 2020
Poshan
Former West Indies Cricketer Everton Weekes, Last Of Famous Three Ws, Passes Away: TRIBUTES

After his playing career, Everton Weekes became a respected coach, analyst, team manager, match referee for ICC and a ICC Hall of Fame member.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 July 2020
Everton Weekes made his Test debut at the age of 22 Vs England. His final fixture was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.
2020-07-02T12:58:52+0530

The last of the famous three "Ws", Everton Weekes has passed away. The West Indies cricketing great was 95 years old. Weekes played alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, with all three of them making their Test debuts in 1948.

(More Cricket News)

Worrell died in 1967, and Walcott in 2006.

After his playing career, he became a respected coach, analyst, team manager, match referee for ICC and a ICC Hall of Fame member.

Weekes made his Test debut at the age of 22 Vs England. His final fixture was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.

The news of his death shook the cricket fraternity, with many pouring in their condolences.

The ICC in its obituary wrote, "One of the all-time greats of the game, Sir Everton Weekes had a short international career, but it was filled with a number of remarkable feats."

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt wrote via CWI's official Twitter handle, "A most amazing pioneer in West Indies cricket. A tremendous gentleman and a wonderful human being. He was literally a founding father of our cricket. May he rest in peace."

"Saddened to hear about the passing of WI legend Sir. Everton Weekes. Had met him during the ICC conference in Barbados. He remembered a conversation we had during his time as match referee. Condolences to his family and friends", posted former India cricketer Anil Kumble.

Indian test great VVS Laxman said, "Heard about the passing away of West Indies legend , Sir Everton Weekes. He was one of the greats of the game  My condolences to his family and loved ones."

Former England opener Mike Atherton also passed on his condolences. He wrote, "Very sad to learn of the passing of Sir Everton Weekes. A humble man who wore his greatness lightly."

Current Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri said, "Saddened by passing away of Sir Everton Weekes who was the last of the famous 'Three Ws'. A true humble great of the game. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir Weekes’ family and fans in this hour of grief. RIP Sir." 

He played in 48 test matches, racking up 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 per innings. He also made a world-record of five consecutive centuries in 1948 (141 Vs England; 128, 194, 162 and 101 Vs India).

