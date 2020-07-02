Former F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone 'Proud' After Becoming Father Again At 89

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time at the age of 89.

Ecclestone's wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, has given birth to a baby boy and his name is Ace.

The former Formula One chief confirmed the news to Blick as quoted by the Mirror, saying: "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud."

Fabiana added: "It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank god."

Bernie is already father to Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36, and Petra, 31 and Brazilian Fabiana is his third wife.

Last week, six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said that Ecclestone's recent comments on racism shows why the sport has failed to bring in more diversity or do more about racial abuse.

Hamilton said that Ecclestone's comments were "sad and disappointing" and that they demonstrated "how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen."

Bernie is out of the sport and a different generation but this is exactly what is wrong," wrote the 36-year-old on his Instagram page.

"It makes complete sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I received throughout my career.

"If someone who has run the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep-rooted issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under him to understand? It starts at the top.

"Now the time has come for change. I will not stop pushing to create an inclusive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all. To create a world that provides equal opportunity for minorities."