April 16, 2021
Poshan
Forgettable County Debut For Hanuma Vihari As Stuart Broad Gets Him For Duck

Hanuma Vihari struggled a lot while facing Stuart Broad during his agonising 40-minute stay in the middle

PTI 16 April 2021
Hanuma Vihari is set to play a minimum three games for the Birmingham-based county.
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-04-16T14:56:29+05:30

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari had a forgettable English county debut for Warwickshire, failing to trouble the scorers against Nottinghamshire. (More Cricket News)

Vihari, who is set to play a minimum three games for the Birmingham-based county, struggled a lot while facing England international Stuart Broad during his agonising 40-minute stay in the middle.

Vihari came in to bat in the second over of the Warwickshire first innings after Notts were bowled out for 273 in 88 overs.

During fielding, Vihari bowled an over for 11 runs and also took a catch off his skipper Will Rhodes' bowling to dismiss Steven Mullaney.

However, while batting at the Trent Bridge, Vihari wasn't at all comfortable against new-ball bowlers Broad (1/10 in 5 overs) and Zak Chappell (1/2 in 3 overs).

Desperate to get his first runs after 22 balls, he was caught by Haseeb Hamid in the 23rd delivery as Warwickshire ended the opening day at 24 for 2.

Mount's Everest: Chelsea's Beacon Of Homegrown Hope Proving He's More Than Just A 'Teacher's Pet'

