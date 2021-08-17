F1 2021: Sao Paulo Grand Prix Organisers Request Date Change For Formula 1 Race

August 17, 2021
Authorities want the race set to be held on November 7, pushed back to November 14, a day before a national holiday

Associated Press (AP) 17 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:12 am
The 2020 edition of Brazil GP was not held due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The organisers of Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix requested a date change for the event but assuring that the race will go on this year. (More Sports News)

Authorities wish the race, set to be held on November 7th, is pushed back a week, to be held on November 14th, a day before a national holiday.

Given the pandemic outbreak, the 2020 edition of Brazil GP was not held and there were doubts that the country would host F1 again, as it would be the last race under the old contract Interlagos had with then Formula One Management.

With a new promoter and a new contract, the race was re branded as Sao Paulo Grand Prix and the Governor Joao Doria, asserted that, thanks to the vaccination rate at his state, the event could even have 100 percent fan capacity.

Sao Paulo GP was originally set for November 14th, but then moved to one week earlier to fit with Americas races in the United States (24th October) and Mexico (31st October), making room for Australia's race that would be held on 21st November but later was cancelled.

