Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur face off on Saturday for the third time in ten days as English Premier League (EPL) 2018-19 season enters the decisive phase.

The match presents City with a chance to avenge their UEFA Champions League exit to Tottenham. For Spurs, another win will consolidate their third-place spot in EPL table.

City's bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies ended in dramatic fashion as Tottenham progressed to the semi-finals on away goals after a pulsating 4-3 win for City was not enough to overturn their 1-0 first leg deficit.

Four goals were scored in a crazy opening 11 minutes as Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva canceled out two Son Heung-min away goals for Tottenham.

City finally looked set for the last four when further goals from Sterling and Sergio Aguero put them ahead in the tie for the first time.

But there was a further twist when Fernando Llorente's controversial goal 17 minutes from time was allowed to stand despite a VAR check for handball by the Spaniard.

VAR intervened again deep into stoppage time to save Spurs

once more when Sterling thought he had completed his hat-

trick only for Aguero to be ruled offside in the build-up.

Tottenham's reward is a semi-final clash against Ajax.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, 34th round of

EPL

Date: April 20 (Saturday)

Time: 5 PM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Standings:

Manchester City - 2nd (83 points from 27 wins, two draws; goal difference +64)

Tottenham – 3rd (67 points from 22 wins, one draw; goal difference +30)

Likely XIs:

MCI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph; Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Sane

Spurs (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Foyth, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Eriksen, Davies; Moura, Son; Llorente

Key Players

Raheem Sterling (Man City): The former Liverpool player remains the most consistent player for City. He can dominate the game.

Heung-Min Son (Spurs): The South Korean laid the foundation to Spurs' Champions League semi-final qualification, and will once again play a decisive role in the match.

Match referee: Michael Oliver

Key Stats:

- Five of the last six competitive meetings in Manchester have witnessed more than 3.5 goals scored.

- City have won their last nine matches in Premier League.

- City have won eight of their last 10 home matches against Tottenham in all competitions.

- City have scored at least three goals in their last 3 home matches against Tottenham in all competitions.

- Tottenham have lost their last four away matches (Premier League).