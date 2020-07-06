England Vs West Indies, Test Series: Organisers To Use Fake Crowd Noise In Closed Venues

England are set to host West Indies in a 3-Test series in Southampton and Manchester between July 8 and 28, bring cricket back to action after the coronavirus lockdown break. The matches will be taking placed in closed venues, without fans as a safety measure. So the organizers will use simulated crowd noise and music to bring the experience.

Simulated noise is already being used in football. The Premier League and LaLiga have been using video game FIFA's sound library for the fake crowd noise during live matches. Also, broadcasters have been using fake noise.

Also, the stump mic audio will be controlled by the broadcasters in the absence of ambient noise.

Ahead of the series, England pacer Stuart Broad said regarding the crowd noise, "I'm very aware of that, I've already spoken to our sport psychologist about creating a mindset around making sure I can get my emotions up to where they need to be for me to perform at my best."