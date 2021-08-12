England Vs India, 2nd Test: Statistical Highlights Ahead Of Lord's Test

England have won 55, lost 32 and drawn 51 in 138 Test matches where the second Test match of the ongoing series against India will start from Thursday (August 12).

Preview | Live Streaming | Cricket News

India, on the other hand, have won two, lost 12 and drawn four in 18 Test matches played here.

India’s first victory at this historic ground came in 1986. India recorded a five-wicket win in that Test match.

In 2014, India defeated the hosts by 95 runs which was their second victory at Lord’s.

FOR THE RECORD

** Moeen Ali has been recalled for the second Test match. He last played a Test in February, also against India in the second Test in Chennai, where he claimed eight wickets in the match.



** Joe Root who scored 1962 runs at an average of 56.05 in 38 innings of 21 Test matches, needs just 48 runs to become only the second England batsman to score 2000 runs against India in Tests.



** Stuart Broad will become only the third England after James Anderson (163 Tests) and Alastair Cook (161 Tests) and 10th player overall to appear in 150 or more Test matches.

INDIA-ENGLAND AT LORD’S

Summary of results (Team-P-W-L-D-Success%)

England-138-55-32-51-58.33

India-18-2-12-4-22.22

Highest Innings Totals

India: 454 in 114.1 overs 1990

England: 653-4 dec in 162 overs 1990

Lowest Innings Totals

India: 42 in 17 overs 1974

England: 134 in 61.1 overs 1936

Highest Individual Scores

India: 184 by Vinoo Mankad 1952

England: 333 by Graham Gooch 1990

Best Bowling In An Innings

India: 7-72 by Ishant Sharma 2014

England: 7-49 by Alec Bedser 1946

Best Bowling In Tests

India: 8-168 by Kapil Dev in 1982

England: 11-145 by Alec Bedser in 1946

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine