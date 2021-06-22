Czech Republic Vs England, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship, Group D Match

England will be focused on finishing on top of Group D when they face Czech Republic in last league stage tie.

England Profile | Czech Republic Profile | Football News

A win will give England a top spot in the group and a chance to host their last 16 match in Wembley in front of their home crowd. In case England finish first, they will face the second placed team from Group F comprising France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

If they lose they move to Copenhagen to face a team which will finish second in Group E comprising Sweden, Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

They can also finish third but still make it to last 16 by virtue of their current points tally but coach Gareth Southgate wouldn’t like to think that far.

Southgate is already gearing up for the match with confirming that Harry Kane will start upfront with Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and defender Harry Maguire also likely to get their first starts in the tournament.

England might be without Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount as they came in close contact with COVID-19 positive Scotland’s Billy Gilmour. While Southgate decides on his best playing XI batting pressure of playing at home, Czech need just a point to finish at top.

Czech will be buoyant after seeing England struggle to a draw against Scotland.

Striker Patrick Schick is the joint top scorer in the tournament along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two sides were in same group in Euro 2020 qualifying. England defeated Czech 5-0 at Wembley but lost 2-1 at Prague in reverse fixture.

Head-to-Head: Two sides have four times. England lead with two wins, with Czech having won just once. One match has ended in a draw.

Match and telecast details

Match: UEFA European Championship 2021, Group B match between Czech Republic and England

Date: June 23 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Likely XIs:

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Holes; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Bellingham; Grealish, Kane, Sterling

Full Squads:

Czech Republic

Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima

Midfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek

Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra.

England:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

