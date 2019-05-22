﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Cricket World Cup 2019: In A Stunning Statement, ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle Reveals What Bowlers Won't Admit On Camera

Cricket World Cup 2019: In A Stunning Statement, ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle Reveals What Bowlers Won't Admit On Camera

Ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2019, Chris Gayle scored 490 runs in 13 innings for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and is confident of matching the best in business during the showpiece event

22 May 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: In A Stunning Statement, ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle Reveals What Bowlers Won't Admit On Camera
Chris Gayle has arrived in the United Kingdom for his fifth and final Cricket World Cup
File Photo
Cricket World Cup 2019: In A Stunning Statement, ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle Reveals What Bowlers Won't Admit On Camera
outlookindia.com
2019-05-22T16:42:10+0530

Days ahead of the start of the Cricket World Cup 2019, self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle on Wednesday boasted that bowlers across the world are "scared" of him but would not admit it on camera.

The legendary West Indies opener said off camera though, the same bowlers would say, "he is the man, he is the man".

Gayle, who amassed 424 runs at an average of 106 in four matches against the favourites England earlier this year, has arrived in the United Kingdom for his fifth and final World Cup.

"Youngsters coming at my head - it's not as easy as it was like one time before. I was quicker then. But they'll be weary. They know what the Universe Boss is capable of. I'm sure they will have it in the back of their mind, 'Hey, this is the most dangerous batsman they've ever seen in cricket," Gayle told cricket.com.au.

Asked if his opponents are still scared of him, Gayle said: "Can't you tell? You go ask them. Go ask them on camera. They're going to say, no, they're not scared. But you ask them off the camera, they going to say, 'Yeah, he's the man. He's the man.' They're going to say, 'he's the man.'

"But they won't say it (on camera), they won't be frank and upfront and say, 'Listen to me straight up, Chris Gayle is the man.

"But I'm enjoying it. I'm always enjoying the battle against fast bowlers, it's good. Sometimes those things actually give you extra drive as a batter. When you have a battle, I like those challenges."

Ahead of the World Cup, Gayle, who turns 40 in September, scored 490 runs in 13 innings for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and is confident of matching the best in business during the showpiece.

"I am still in good nick. I had a not-so-bad IPL, coming after the home series against England," he said.

"The good thing about it is I've been playing cricket. It's important for me to keep playing and get some games under my belt and come here to the UK and start with a few warm-up games as well to see where you're at.

"It's a long tournament. For me personally I just have to monitor it as much as possible and just get the mindset right."

West Indies will open their campaign against Pakistan on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Chris Gayle Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Sour Losers': Ram Vilas Paswan Slams Opposition For 'Desperation' Over VVPAT Issue 'Indicating Their Defeat'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters