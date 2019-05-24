﻿
The latest injury, if it turns out to be serious, will give captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri sleepless nights, and may even compromise India's chances of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

24 May 2019
India captain Virat Kohli, left, Shikhar Dhawan, center, and Rohit Sharma bat in the nets during a training session at The Oval in London on the eve of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match against New Zealand
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-05-25T00:08:00+0530
On the eve of India's first warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand, all-rounder Vijay Shankar suffered an injury scare after being hit in the forearm which forced him to leave the training session midway at the Oval in London on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who has been tipped as probable No 4 in the batting order, was hit in the forearm while attempting to pull a short ball from left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Shankar looked in considerable pain and left the nets immediately.

"Shankar was taken for precautionary scans and a call on his participation in Saturday's warm-up game against New Zealand will be taken after the reports are out. It may come Friday evening (London time) or Saturday morning," a BCCI source told PTI.

With Kedar Jadhav's left shoulder injury already keeping the team management on tenterhooks, Shankar's injury, if it turns out to be serious, will certainly give Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri sleepless nights.

While Shankar's participation in the warm-up game is doubtful, the Maharashtra right-hander did bat at the main nets on the day after taking throwdowns on the first training session.

He is still not bowling at the nets and it was learnt that he was reluctant to bowl at the Chennai Super Kings nets due to his dodgy hamstring.

(PTI)

