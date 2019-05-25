Flambouyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be one of the players to look out for during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The last time India won the World Cup under the mercurial Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Pandya was one of the millions of young fans cheering the national team in some corner of the country.

In eight years, the 25-year-old has made giant strides, becoming one of the most recognisable cricket players in the world.

Probably trying to make a sense of what's happening in his thug life, Pandya on Friday shared a collage of heart-warming photos on social media platforms ahead of India's first warm-up match against New Zealand.

In the first photo, he was seen cheering and celebrating India's second World Cup win in 2011. In the second, he was seen with Dhoni, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all wearing India's World Cup 2019 shirt.

It soon went viral.

From cheering and celebrating India's World Cup triumph in 2011 to representing #TeamIndia in World Cup 2019, it has been a dream come true #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/6fDyB29y5r — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 24, 2019

Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retweeted the post.

Pandya made his international debut in 2016 during India's tour of Australia, and won his second Indian Premier League title with the Mumbai Indians.

He and Indian team-mate KL Rahul were suspended for making controversial comments during a popular television show in January.