﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Cricket World Cup 2019: BCCI Shares Heart-Warming Photo Of A Young Hardik Pandya Cheering For India

Cricket World Cup 2019: BCCI Shares Heart-Warming Photo Of A Young Hardik Pandya Cheering For India

Probably trying to make a sense of what's happening in his thug life, Hardik Pandya on Friday shared a collage of heart-warming photos on social media platforms ahead of India's first warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: BCCI Shares Heart-Warming Photo Of A Young Hardik Pandya Cheering For India
In "an all-rounders' World Cup", Hardik Pandya holds the key to India's fortunes
AP Photo
Cricket World Cup 2019: BCCI Shares Heart-Warming Photo Of A Young Hardik Pandya Cheering For India
outlookindia.com
2019-05-25T01:11:56+0530
Also Read

Flambouyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be one of the players to look out for during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The last time India won the World Cup under the mercurial Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Pandya was one of the millions of young fans cheering the national team in some corner of the country.

In eight years, the 25-year-old has made giant strides, becoming one of the most recognisable cricket players in the world.

Probably trying to make a sense of what's happening in his thug life, Pandya on Friday shared a collage of heart-warming photos on social media platforms ahead of India's first warm-up match against New Zealand.

In the first photo, he was seen cheering and celebrating India's second World Cup win in 2011. In the second, he was seen with Dhoni, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all wearing India's World Cup 2019 shirt.

It soon went viral.

Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retweeted the post.

Pandya made his international debut in 2016 during India's tour of Australia, and won his second Indian Premier League title with the Mumbai Indians.

He and Indian team-mate KL Rahul were suspended for making controversial comments during a popular television show in January.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hardik Pandya Mahendra Singh Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Jasprit Bumrah Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019: Huge Injury Scare For India! Khaleel Ahmed Turns Villain, Injures Key Player Ahead Of New Zealand Warm-Up Match
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters