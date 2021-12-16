Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
BWF World Championships 2021: Another Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Meets Tai Tzu In Quarters

Defending champion PV Sindhu defeated her Thai opponent Pornpawee Chochuwong, ranked three places below her, 21-14 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes.

PV Sindhu, who got a first round bye, had beaten Slovakia's Martina Repiska 21-7 21-9 in the second round. | File Photo

2021-12-16T16:34:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 4:34 pm

Defending champion PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships with a straight-game win over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in Huelva, Spain on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

The world number 7 Indian defeated her Thai opponent, ranked three places below her, 21-14 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes.

With the win, Sindhu, seeded sixth in the showpiece tournament, extended her head-to-head record against Chochuwong to 5-3.

Sindhu also avenged her twin loss to Chochuwong this season -- group match of BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month and All England Championships in March.

The double Olympic medallist Sindhu faces top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11, in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu took an early 5-1 lead but Chochuwong rallied to narrow the gap to 5-4 and then to 10-9. The Indian zoomed ahead from there on as she made it 15-10 and then 19-11 to pocket the first game.

The second game was a tighter affair though Sindhu began on the front foot with a 3-0 lead. Sindhu led 11-6 at the change of ends and the second half saw some long rallies with the Thai player winning a few of them.

Sindhu was leading 16-10 but Chochuwong made a comeback of sort as she reduced the gap to 18-15 and then to 19-18.

Sindhu won a crucial point after a long rally to make it 20-18 before winning the second game and the match.

Sindhu, who got a first round bye, had beaten Slovakia's Martina Repiska 21-7 21-9 in the second round on Tuesday.

P.V. Sindhu Spain Badminton BWF World Championships Sports
