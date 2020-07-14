BCCI Should Air Live Indian Team Selection Meetings, Says Out Of Favour Manoj Tiwary

Out of favour batsman, Manoj Tiwary has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should air live national cricket team selection meetings to help understand if a particular player's selection or dropping is fair or not. (More Cricket News)

"Team selections should be aired live, so that everyone can see which selector is taking which player’s name on which grounds. It will help us assess if the selection is fair or not," Tiwary said while speaking to ABP Live in an Instagram chat.

The 34-year-old often criticises Indian selectors for giving him a short run with the national team. He last played for India, in an ODI against Zimbabwe in July 2015.

"Normally, what happens is that when we players ask the selectors about why we were ignored, they tend to blame each other for it. So, to make things clear, it’s necessary that the selection meeting is telecast live," Tiwary added.

The former Bengal Ranji captain also said that the selectors made a mess of the number 4 batting position at the 2019 World Cup despite getting ample time to find a solution to the problem.

"They had four years to find a good No 4, still they couldn't. Somewhere, we suffered due to this blunder in the World Cup semis. When they had so much time to finalise a man for the slot, this confusion shouldn’t have happened. It shows that the selection lacked consistency," Tiwary further said.

Earlier, while talking about his exclusion from the national team, Tiwary revealed that he hasn't asked the then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni yet why he was dropped.

"I never thought that after scoring a 100 for my country, getting a Man of the Match award, I will not find a place in the playing XI for the next 14 games. But I also do respect the fact that the captain and the coach or the management had some other ideas as well because we as players have to respect whatever they were thinking at that point of time, maybe they thought otherwise.

"I never got the opportunity, or you say courage, at that point of time to go and ask Mahi [Dhoni], our captain during that time, because we respect our seniors so much that we tend to hold ourselves back on questioning a few things. So, I haven't questioned him yet," Tiwary told FanCode.

He has so far played 12 ODIs and three T20Is, scoring 287 and 15 runs respectively.