Barbados Tridents Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming: How To Watch Match 17 Of CPL 2020

In the 17th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, undefeated Trinbago Knight Riders will look to do complete a league double against Barbados Tridents. (More Cricket News)

Having won all five matches played so far, Kieron Pollard's Knight Riders are in a zone. They have defeated four of the five opponents, except bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Now, the star-studded team will look to make a double against Barbados Tridents. In the reverse fixture of the tie, Knight Riders defended 185/3 with relative ease to register a 19-run victory at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

When the two teams meet for the last time in the league stage, Tridents will hope to avenge the defeat in the first leg. The Jason Holder-led side are third in the points table with two wins from five outings.

All you need to know about the match:

Match: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 17th match of CPL 2020

Date: August 29 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

TV Listing: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Live Streaming: FanCode and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Squads

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (c), Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh, Johnson Charles, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert (wk), Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan.