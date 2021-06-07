Slovakia Becomes Second European Nation To Administer Russia's Sputnik V Covid Vaccine

June 07, 2021
Slovakia has 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine available now

Associated Press (AP) 07 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:32 pm
A man is administered the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday June 7, 2021.
Jakub Kotian/TASR via AP
2021-06-07T21:32:33+05:30
Slovakia has become the second European Union country to administer the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Slovakia has 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine available and approved its use on May 26. But so far, only about 5,000 people have registered to receive the two-shot vaccine in the nation of 5.4 million.

Hungary was the first EU nation to use Sputnik V, which has not been authorized by the European Medicines Agency.

A secret deal for Slovakia to purchase 2 million Sputnik V shots orchestrated by then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic triggered a political crisis in March that resulted in the Slovak government's collapse.

Slovakia has been administering the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca jabs, and will also use Johnson & Johnson. All of those vaccines have been authorized by EMA.

Sputnik V is administered to people 18 to 60 and is available in eight vaccination centers.

