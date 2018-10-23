﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Skoda Octavia Now Available With Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

Skoda Octavia Now Available With Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

It’s the Volkswagen Group’s 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, which is also available in India with cars such as the new A4 and the Q5

23 October 2018
Skoda Octavia Now Available With Fully Digital Instrument Cluster
Skoda Octavia Now Available With Fully Digital Instrument Cluster
outlookindia.com
2018-10-23T14:45:24+0530

Skoda has silently introduced the VW Group’s fully digital Virtual Cockpit instrument panel in the Octavia in India. It is available with the range-topping, fully loaded L&K variant of Skoda’s bread and butter premium model. The Czech automaker has simultaneously introduced the same in Europe, but with its entire premium range: Octavia, Karoq (India-bound), Superb and the Kodiaq. The group’s Virtual Cockpit debuted in Skoda’s lineup with the Karoq mid-size SUV in 2017.

While it is an optional add-on in Europe with a price tag of £450 (Rs 43K), Skoda has not increased the prices of the L&K variant of the Octavia here. The petrol L&K with the 1.8-litre TSI is priced at Rs 23.15 lakh and the diesel L&K with the 2.0-litre TDI costs Rs 25.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom pan-India). With this addition, the Octavia has now become the least expensive car in the country to offer a fully digital instrument cluster.

The cluster in question is a 12.3-inch high definition TFT display flanked by LED bar indicators for fuel and engine temperature. The unit is backed up by a quad-core Nvidia Tegra 30 chipset and Skoda promises swift actions through menus. Since it is a digital display it is customisable and the driver can choose from five different basic layouts: Classic, Modern, Extended, Basic and Sports. It also relays the navigation maps from the infotainment system along with plenty of other functions, including music.

Expect the new Virtual Cockpit to be also offered in other premium Volkswagen Group India offerings soon such as the Kodiaq, Tiguan, Passat and the Superb.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Skoda Octavia Skoda Karoq Skoda Superb Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen Passat Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launch On 26 October
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters