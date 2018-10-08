Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep Maintain Top Spots In Tennis Rankings

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep maintained their respective ATP and WTA top spots in the latest rankings released on Monday.

Spaniard Nadal has a comfortable lead in the ATP rankings ahead of second-placed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in third place.

Only one change affected the top 10 with Kevin Anderson of South Africa moving from ninth to eighth place while the biggest winner of the week was Georgia's giant-killer Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The unseeded Georgian rose 11 places to 23rd in the rankings after beating world number four Juan Martin Del Potro in a shock China Open win.

In the WTA rankings, Romania's Simona Halep tops the table ahead of second-placed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark with Germany's Angelique Kerber holding onto third place.

Japan's US Open champion Naomi Osaka rose to fourth place in the latest WTA rankings on the strength of her outstanding form in recent weeks.

Osaka, aged 20, who reached the semi-finals of the China Open last week, moves up from sixth to fourth place on 4,770 points and is closing in on Kerber, who has 5,400 points.

The rising Japanese star becomes only the second Asian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title with last month's stunning win over Serena Williams in the US Open final.

Rankings:

ATP

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8260 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6900

3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6445

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 6130

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4755

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4535

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3640 (+1)

9. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3620 (-1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3380

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2865

12. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2730

13. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315

14. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1990 (+2)

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1987

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1975 (-2)

17. Jack Sock (USA) 1850

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1825 (+1)

19. Borna Coric (CRO) 1815 (-1)

20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1800.

WTA

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 7421 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6490

3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5400

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4770 (+2)

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4350

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4345 (+1)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4255 (-3)

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4022 (+1)

9. Julia Goerges (GER) 3785 (+1)

10. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3740 (+1)

11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3265 (+5)

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3240 (+8)

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3170 (+2)

14. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3150 (-2)

15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3115 (-1)

16. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 3045 (-8)

17. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

18. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2863 (-5)

19. Madison Keys (USA) 2816 (-1)

20. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2605 (-1).

