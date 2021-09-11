Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu' Sees A Rise In TRP After NTR Jr. Becomes The Host

NTR Jr. hosts the Telugu version of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

In the first week, the TRP of the time slot in which the show is broadcast went up astronomically making a jump from 1 to 5 TRP rating.

Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

11 September 2021

Telugu superstar NTR Jr's star presence in ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu’, the Telugu adaptation of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has led to an unprecedented growth of its TRP. In the first week, the TRP of the time slot in which the show is broadcast went up astronomically making a jump from 1 to 5 TRP rating.

In the second week, the show registered a 20% hike in the TRP rating which has furthered the positioning of the channel, Gemini TV as well. 

With the superstar's massive fan base across the world, his return to television was highly anticipated. Undoubtedly, the show has become bigger and more engaging with NTR Jr spearheading it.

P. Kiran, Head of Gemini TV, Hyderabad says, “The entire team of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu and Gemini TV is thrilled with the strong support the show is getting from viewers.” 

He adds, “The first week increased the TRP of the time slot in a massive way. The second week has seen another big increase of 20% week on week. We are extremely grateful to viewers and we thank Mr. NTR Jr. This has been possible only because of his phenomenal skills and effort.”  

