Nipah Virus: Kerala Man Shifted To Isolated Ward In Goa Medical College

A man from Kerala has been kept in an isolated ward of Goa Medical College after he showed symptoms similar to that of Nipah Virus on Monday.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that they will know the status of the patient only after the results of the tests.

"It isn't clear if he is affected with the virus, status of patient's health will be known only after tests result," Rane told ANI

Till now, 14 people have died due to the virus. Nipah virus, spread by fruit bats, causes communicable disease and is fatal for both animals and humans.

The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), these signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours.

(ANI)