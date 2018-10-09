﻿
Nikki Haley Resigns As Donald Trump's UN Ambassador

In 2011, Haley made history by being the first woman and the first person of an ethnic minority to hold the governorship of South Carolina.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
Nikki Haley Resigns As Donald Trump's UN Ambassador
Nikki Haley
Getty Images
Nikki Haley Resigns As Donald Trump's UN Ambassador
outlookindia.com
2018-10-09T20:16:01+0530
US President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of his UN ambassador Nikki Haley, according to US media reports.

The former South Carolina governor had served since January 2017. 

Haley walked past reporters in the White House on Tuesday morning but did not comment. She will meet with Trump in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m., according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The president also took to Twitter shortly after the news broke saying there will be a “big announcement” with Haley.

According to CNN, Prior to serving as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Haley was the first woman and “first person of an ethnic minority” to be governor of South Carolina. She was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa to Ajit Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa, Indian immigrants who owned a foreign good store that became a multimillion-dollar clothing and gift company. Haley was also the second Indian-American governor in the U.S.

In 2004 she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives for the 87th District. She also was the majority whip in the South Carolina General Assembly. In 2010 she was elected governor of South Carolina gaining the support of the Tea Party movement. She was re-elected in 2014. Her nomination as ambassador was announced by the president in Nov. 2016 and was sworn in on Jan. 25, 2017 the day after resigning as governor of South Carolina, CNN reported.

