29 April 2018

'My Future Plans Depend On CM Yogi Adityanath': Dr Kafeel Khan After Being Released From Jail

Dr Kafeel Khan who was arrested in connection with the death of over 70 infants at a hospital in Gorakhpur last year, walked out free on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Khan said he wishes to join the hospital and continue serving people, if Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cancels his suspension.

"There were times when I used to think that what wrong have I done to be in jail. My future plans depend on CM Yogi, if he revokes my suspension I'll join the hospital again and continue serving people," he said.

Khan said he is finally relieved to be back with his family after eight months, even though he is mentally tired, emotionally drained and physically sick.

He was arrested in connection with the death of over 70 children at the Baba Raghav Das (B.R.D.) Medical College Hospital in September last year.

In August 2017, as many as 70 children died, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply, followed by another 70 in just four days, 15 of which passed away due to Encephalitis. The hospital, as well as the government, had received flak over the negligence.

FIRs were registered against nine persons, including the suspended principal of B.R.D. Medical College, Dr Rajiv Mishra, Dr Satish, in-charge of oxygen supply and head of the anaesthesia department, Dr Khan, in-charge of the 100-bed AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) ward and two officials from the oxygen supplying agency the Pushpa Sales Private Limited.

Khan was also reportedly accused of stealing oxygen cylinders for his private clinic from the BRD hospital.

(ANI)

