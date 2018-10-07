Kim, Pompeo Agree To 2nd US-North Korea Summit 'At Earliest Date'

﻿
The two sides agreed to "continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit".

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
File Photo
2018-10-07T18:20:21+0530
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible," South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to "continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit", Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in, following his meeting with Kim in Pyongyang earlier on Sunday.

(AFP)

Kim Jong-Un Donald Trump Mike Pompeo Moon Jae-in Seoul North Korea–United States International

