Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2018
2018-12-12T23:30:47+0530
In his bid to regain fitness ahead of the Perth Test match of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, recuperating Prithvi Shaw returned to training on Monday at Adelaide. But he is unlikely to feature in the second Test, which starts on Friday.

The 19-year-old was seen jogging around the Adelaide Oval, before the start of the fifth and final day of the first Test, which India won by 31 runs.

Shaw was seen wearing a protective brace on his left ankle, which he injured while fielding during the practice game against Cricket Australia XI last month.

He is unlikely to make it to the second Test in Perth but might return to the squad for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne beginning December 26.

"With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker," Indian coach Ravi Shastri had said last week.

"We'll make a call as and when we get closer to Perth," he added.

The teenager scored a century on debut against the West Indies in October and won the man-of-the-series award for his 134.

In the process, he became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut - followed by 70 and 33.

The teenager was supposed to open the innings with either KL Rahul or Murali Vijay in the opening Test.

After he was ruled out, Rahul and Vijay formed the opening partnership. While Rahul scored 2 and 44, Vijay managed 11 and 18.

India won the first Test by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

(With Agency inputs)

