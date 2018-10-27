India captain Virat Kohli won the toss for the third time in the series and opted to bowl first against the West Indies at Pune on Saturday.

India made three changes, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed coming in. Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are out.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

There's one change for the Windies. Spinner Fabian Allen makes debut. He replaced Devendra Bishoo.

West Indies XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

India won the first match by eight wickets with 47 balls to spare in Guwahati, then played out a thrilling tie at Visakhapatnam.

In both the matches Kohli scored hundreds to create a host of records, including those of fastest player to hit 60 international tons and 10000 ODI runs.

It's a relatively new ground in international circuit, having hosted only three ODIs before today. In all three matches, India batted second. India lost the first match to Australia by 72 runs in 2013, then on the next to against England and New Zealand by three and six wickets respectively in 2017. And, it's know as a batting paradise. India famously chased down England's 350 in 2017.