In a crucial Group B match of the ICC Women's World T20 2018, India will take on Pakistan.

India are on a high after thrashing one of the most consistent sides in the tournament's history, New Zealand with the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashing a 51-ball ton.

But, Pakistan started their campaign on a sorry note, losing to the most successful side, Australia by 52 runs.

It will be interesting to see how Pakistan's bowlers handle the onslaught from the Indian power-hitters in Harmanpreet and Co.

India and Pakistan women have played each other 10 times with India winning eight times and Pakistan the other two. India also hold the upper hand in World T20 events, winning three of the five encounters so far.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: November 11 (Sunday)

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads:

India: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Radha Yadav, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar

Pakistan: Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Ameen