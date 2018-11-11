- ICC Women's World T20: Confident India Look To Continue Their Domination Over Pakistan
In a crucial Group B match of the ICC Women's World T20 2018, India will take on Pakistan.
India are on a high after thrashing one of the most consistent sides in the tournament's history, New Zealand with the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashing a 51-ball ton.
But, Pakistan started their campaign on a sorry note, losing to the most successful side, Australia by 52 runs.
It will be interesting to see how Pakistan's bowlers handle the onslaught from the Indian power-hitters in Harmanpreet and Co.
India and Pakistan women have played each other 10 times with India winning eight times and Pakistan the other two. India also hold the upper hand in World T20 events, winning three of the five encounters so far.
All You Need To Know About The Match:
Date: November 11 (Sunday)
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Squads:
India: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Radha Yadav, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar
Pakistan: Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Ameen
