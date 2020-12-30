‘Why Is Modi Refusing To Repeal Anti-Farmer Laws?’: Rahul Gandhi Conducts Twitter Poll

December 30, 2020
Corona
The Congress leader also claimed that the country’s farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI 30 December 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the nation’s farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his long history of "asatyagraha" while he conducted a Twitter poll asking people why the PM was not repealing the farm laws.

“ ‘15 lakh in every bank account and 2 crore jobs every year', 'Give me 50 days time, else...', 'We will win war against corona in 21 days', 'Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor took over any post'. Farmers don't trust Modi ji due to his long history of 'asatyagraha'," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The former Congress president in his poll stated, "Mr Modi is refusing to repeal the anti-farmer laws because he is: and gave the options anti-farmer, run by crony capitalists, arrogant or all of the above.”

Gandhi is currently abroad visiting an ailing relative while on a trip to meet his maternal grandmother.

Meanwhile, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged in a tweet said that duping and deceiving farmers was the "new normal".

"Dupe and deceive the Anndata is the 'new normal' in India as complicit BJP governments look sideways. Tragedy is that they still shamelessly bat for the 'three black laws' as a section of media applauds them. Let every Indian rise and question," he said.

The Congress has been demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and has supported the farmers agitation against the new legislations.

