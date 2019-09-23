US Democratic Leader Praises Nehru's Vision Of Secularism At 'Howdy, Modi'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said he is glad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reminded of the contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru by an American Democratic leader at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, while welcoming Prime Minister Modi at the event on Sunday, had invoked Mahatma Gandhi and India's first prime minister Nehru in his speech.

“India, like America, is proud of its ancient traditions to secure a future according to Gandhi’s teaching and Nehru’s vision of India as a secular democracy where respect for pluralism and human rights safeguard every individual,” Hoyer said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled how BJP leaders like L K Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also has recognised Nehru's contribution to the country.

"I recall L K Advani praising Nehru in a speech in New York some years ago. Vajpayee's tribute to Nehru is a masterpiece. Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din...," Ramesh said in a tweet.

"I'm glad that PM Modi was reminded of the contributions of Nehru by the House Majority Leader in Houston," he said.

On the other hand, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi taking advantage of Hoyer's remarks took a dig at PM Modi, saying, "It was absolutely unexpected for Modi Ji".

"While the achievements of Nehru and Gandhi Ji were being mentioned, his (Modi's) expressions were worth seeing," he said.