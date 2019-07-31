Unnao Rape Survivor Accident: CBI Books UP Minister's Son-In-Law, Kuldeep Sengar For Murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday charged the son-in-law of an Uttar Pradesh minister, besides BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others, with murder in the road accident case of Unnao rape survivor.

The woman's car was hit by a truck on Sunday, killing two of her aunts and leaving the rape survivor and her lawyer critically injured.

The investigating agency has registered an FIR against 20 other unknown persons.

One of the accused, Arun Singh, is the son-in-law of Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh, Ranvendra Pratap Singh aka Dhunni Bhaiyya.

He is the Minister of State for Agriculture, Agriculture Education and Research in the Yogi Adityanath government and a BJP MLA from Husainganj in Fatehpur. Arun Singh, close to Kuldeep Sengar, is a block pramukh from Nawabganj in Unnao.

The FIR against all of them has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder (302), attempt to murder (307), criminal intimidation (506) and criminal conspiracy (120B).

Those named in the FIR are the MLA, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Misra, Hari Pal Singh, Navin Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and advocate Awadhesh Singh. They are all residents of Unnao, where the rape survivor hailed from.

Ram Singh, CBI's Additional Superintendent of Police in Lucknow, has been asked to carry out the investigation.

The FIR came after the Centre on Tuesday handed over the probe to the CBI. The accident killed the rape survivor's two aunts, including one who was a witness to the crime, while the girl's lawyer is battling for life.

The woman, who had accused Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer and two relatives when a truck being driven on the wrong side hit them.

The truck that crashed into the car in Rae Bareli belonged to a Samajwadi Party leader from Fatehpur.

The CBI team has already collected the relevant case documents and other details from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Kuldeep Sengar has been in jail since a FIR was filed against him.

Meanwhile, the condition of the rape survivor showed marginal improvement on Wednesday but she remains unconscious and on ventilator support, doctors said.

The 19-year-old woman and her lawyer were admitted to the King George Medical University

"The rape survivor has sustained multiple fractures. Today there was very slight improvement in her condition, but this cannot be termed as satisfactory. She is still unconscious," Dr Sandeep Tiwari, the in-charge of the hospital’s trauma centre said.

(With inputs from agencies)