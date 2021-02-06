February 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Telangana: Thieves Dismantle ATM, Run Away With Rs 7.6 Lakh

Telangana: Thieves Dismantle ATM, Run Away With Rs 7.6 Lakh

The robbers dismantled the machine by pulling it with a chain, police said adding that the incident occurred in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Telangana: Thieves Dismantle ATM, Run Away With Rs 7.6 Lakh
Representational Image
Telangana: Thieves Dismantle ATM, Run Away With Rs 7.6 Lakh
outlookindia.com
2021-02-06T09:48:44+05:30

In a shocking incident, thieves decamped with an ATM in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Friday. According to officials, over Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, was lost during the incident.

The robbers dismantled the machine by pulling it with a chain, police said. The ATM was easily removed as it was loosely fixed and taken away in a vehicle, they added.

The thieves stole the cash chest and dumped the rest of the machine on the outskirts of the town, police said.

A case was registered following a complaint from the officials of the PSU bank where the ATM was located, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

7,580 Adverse Events Reported During First Phase Of Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: Centre

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Telangana Theft/Robbery National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos