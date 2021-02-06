Telangana: Thieves Dismantle ATM, Run Away With Rs 7.6 Lakh

In a shocking incident, thieves decamped with an ATM in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Friday. According to officials, over Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, was lost during the incident.

The robbers dismantled the machine by pulling it with a chain, police said. The ATM was easily removed as it was loosely fixed and taken away in a vehicle, they added.

The thieves stole the cash chest and dumped the rest of the machine on the outskirts of the town, police said.

A case was registered following a complaint from the officials of the PSU bank where the ATM was located, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

