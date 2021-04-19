Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Tests Positive For Covid-19

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

He has reported mild symptoms of the disease and is under isolation at his farmhouse, a government press note stated adding that a team of doctors is monitoring his health.

On April 14, Rao had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from Hyderabad, while campaigning for the Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls.

Meanwhile, earlier today, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also tested positive for the virus and he was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi as a precautionary measure.

The two leaders join a slew of other politicians who recently tested positive for Covid-19 such as former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan among others.

