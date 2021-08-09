Slain Leaders In Kashmir Had Participated In Article 370 Revocation Function, Raised Tricolour: BJP

Hours after the killing of two BJP leaders in south Kashmir on Monday afternoon, the BJP president for J&K Ravinder Raina said both the killed leaders had enthusiastically taken part in the functions to mark the second anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 and raised the tricolour.

He said the sacrifice of the BJP workers will not go waste. Raina said those who indulge in violence are enemies of "humanity as well as Islam".

On Monday afternoon militants shot dead BJP sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahira, who were inside their rented accommodation in Anantnag town of south Kashmir, around 50 km south of Srinagar.

Raina said the perpetrators of the attack would not escape the punishment at the hands of law-enforcement agencies.

Once again, he said, Pakistani-sponsored militants have bled Kashmir by killing the BJP leader and his wife.

"They have sacrificed their lives for the nation and we will not allow their sacrifices to go waste,” he said.

He added Pakistan and militants supported by it are conspiring to turn the Kashmir valley into a graveyard but "our police, paramilitary forces, and the Army are determined to root out terrorism and bring peace to the valley".

"Our forces have launched a hunt and they will avenge the killings by eliminating those responsible for the act," Raina said.

Meanwhile, other political parties joined the BJP in condemning the killing of two BJP leaders.

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah said the terrible news of the killings is heart wrenching. “I condemn the killings unreservedly and in unequivocal terms. Such dastardly acts don't augur well for the furtherance of lasting peace in Kashmir. I express my sympathies with the kith and kin of the bereaved at this difficult time and pray for peace to the departed," he said.

“Extremely sorry to hear that BJP District President & his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families & loved ones,” former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Extremely sorry to hear that BJP District President & his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families & loved ones. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 9, 2021

“I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs,” former chief minister Omar Abdullah said.

I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family & colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat. https://t.co/vvN3rwpb0R — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 9, 2021

“Strongly condemn the killing of BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his spouse. Yet again a Kashmiri family is a victim of violence. Yet again more addition to the community of orphans and hapless victims of gun. May the killers rot in hell,” Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone tweeted.

Strongly condemn the killing of BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his spouse. Yet again a Kashmiri family is a victim of violence. Yet again more addition to the community of orphans and hapless victims of gun. May the killers rot in hell. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) August 9, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine