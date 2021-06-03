Popular Singer Vaishali Made Joins NCP

June 03, 2021
Vaishali Made has been made a member of the NCP's film and culture cell

Outlook Web Bureau 03 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:49 pm
Vaishali Made
Vaishali Made/Instagram
2021-06-03T16:49:27+05:30

Popular playback singer Vaishali Made, who is known for her songs including 'Pinga' from the film "Bajirao Mastani", joined the NCP on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Made has been made a member of the NCP's film and culture cell, and will head the cell's Vidarbha division, Pawar said in a tweet. The 36-year-old singer joined the Sharad Pawar-led party in the presence of Ajit Pawar and NCP MP Supriya Sule.

She rose to fame after winning the "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing reality TV show in 2009. She had also been a contestant of the "Bigg Boss Marathi" reality show.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

