RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Nagpur

Amid the second wave of the pandemic gripping the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is the latest politician to test positive for covid-19.

Bhagwat tested positive on Friday and has been hospitalised, sourced told PTI.

The Sangh chief has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur and is stable and under medical observation, sources added.

An RSS functionary also confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.

Apart from Bhagwat, a slew of other politicians recently, tested positive for the virus including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Gujarat education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray among others.

(With PTI inputs)

