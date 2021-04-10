April 10, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Nagpur

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Nagpur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for the virus on Friday. He is stable and under medical observation, sources said

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Nagpur
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
PTI
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Nagpur
outlookindia.com
2021-04-10T08:49:12+05:30
Also read

Amid the second wave of the pandemic gripping the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is the latest politician to test positive for covid-19.

Bhagwat tested positive on Friday and has been hospitalised, sourced told PTI.

The Sangh chief has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur and is stable and under medical observation, sources added.

An RSS functionary also confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.

Apart from Bhagwat, a slew of other politicians recently, tested positive for the virus including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Gujarat education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray among others.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Nagpur: Fire At Private Hospital Leaves Four Dead, Several Injured; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mohan Bhagwat Nagpur COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos