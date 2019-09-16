﻿
Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In The State

Heavy rainfall in the region and in Madhya Pradesh, as well as discharge of water from overflowing dams, has worsened the situation in Kota, Jhalawar and nearby areas.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2019
File Photo
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts, officials said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also visited flood-hit areas of Kota and assured people that all possible steps will be taken to provide them relief.

Chief Minister Gehlot, disaster management and relief minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal conducted the aerial survey in a helicopter.

Nearly 5000 people have been shifted from low-lying areas to safer places since Saturday by teams of Army, NDRF and SDRF.

Heavy rainfall in the region and in Madhya Pradesh as well as discharge of water from overflowing dams has worsened the situation in Kota, Jhalawar and nearby areas.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Goyal is camping in Kota and looking after relief works.

(PTI)

