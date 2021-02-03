R-Day Violence: Delhi Police Announces Cash Reward Of Rs 1 Lakh On Deep Sidhu, 3 Others

The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who would provide information on actor Deep Sidhu, his two associates, and Jugraj Singh.

Sidhu and Singh have been accused of hoisting the Nishan Sahib, a flag sacred to Sikhs, at the Red Fort during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day. The police are conducting multiple raids in Delhi and Punjab to look for them.

The police also said they are looking for protesters named Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on them. Till date, police registered 44 FIRs in connection with the violence during tractor march and arrested a total of 122 persons so far.

What had happened?

The tractor rally by farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed in September was to start at 11 am on January 26. The tractors were to move along a pre-decided route near the three border points in Delhi where the farmers have been protesting – Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri and return to the border.

However, nothing of that sort happened.

Instead, hundreds of farmers laid siege to Red Fort; others clashed with police in ITO and other parts of the city. After the farmers broke police barricades and clashed with cops, they were forced to order lathi-charge on protesters.

Police also used tear gas to disperse a group of protesting farmers who reached ITO area in central Delhi. The administration had to take the unprecedented step of suspending mobile Internet services in at least four parts of the National Capital Region.

A total of 153 police personnel were injured, with two of them in ICU, after rioting farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Clashes broke out at multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day.

By the end of the day, at least 10 farmers were injured, and one farmer was dead -- after the tractor, he was driving overturned when he crashed into a barricade.

