PM Modi Satisfied With COVID-19 Vaccination, Says India Administers 1.25 Crore Vaccines Daily

Expressing satisfaction over COVID-19 vaccination in the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said India is administering 1.25 crore COVID-19 vaccines daily— at much higher rate than several other countries are vaccinating their population.

PM Modi also hailed Himachal Pradesh for its vaccination programme, saying the state has emerged a champion by being the first state to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible people despite logistic difficulties.

He also said Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli too have achieved their COVID-19 vaccination target.

Earlier, PM Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the states through video conference.

Interacting with Dr Rahul, posted at the Dodra Kwar Civil Hospital in Shimla district, Modi said 10 per cent of the expenditure can be saved if all 11 shots in a single vial are used while administering Covid vaccines.

The prime minister appreciated health worker Karmo Devi from Una for vaccinating people despite having a fractured leg. Devi told Modi that she has so far administered 22,500 vaccines. (With PTI inputs)

