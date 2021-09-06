September 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Satisfied With COVID-19 Vaccination, Says India Administers 1.25 Crore Vaccines Daily

PM Modi Satisfied With COVID-19 Vaccination, Says India Administers 1.25 Crore Vaccines Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is administering 1.25 crore COVID-19 vaccines daily, at much higher rate than several other countries.

Outlook Web Desk 06 September 2021, Last Updated at 1:16 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Satisfied With COVID-19 Vaccination, Says India Administers 1.25 Crore Vaccines Daily
PM Modi says India administers 1.25 crore COVID-19 vaccines daily. (File photo)
PTI
PM Modi Satisfied With COVID-19 Vaccination, Says India Administers 1.25 Crore Vaccines Daily
outlookindia.com
2021-09-06T13:16:17+05:30

Expressing satisfaction over COVID-19 vaccination in the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said India is administering 1.25 crore COVID-19 vaccines daily— at much higher rate than several other countries are vaccinating their population.

PM Modi also hailed Himachal Pradesh for its vaccination programme, saying the state has emerged a champion by being the first state to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible people despite logistic difficulties.

He also said Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli too have achieved their COVID-19 vaccination target.

Earlier, PM Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the states through video conference.

Interacting with Dr Rahul, posted at the Dodra Kwar Civil Hospital in Shimla district, Modi said 10 per cent of the expenditure can be saved if all 11 shots in a single vial are used while administering Covid vaccines.

The prime minister appreciated health worker Karmo Devi from Una for vaccinating people despite having a fractured leg. Devi told Modi that she has so far administered 22,500 vaccines. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

What Is Nipah Virus? Symptoms, Treatment And Everything You Need To Know

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos