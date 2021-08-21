August 21, 2021
PM Modi Greets People On Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message prayed for well being of the countrymen.

Outlook Web Desk 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:43 am
PM Modi greets people on Onam. (File photo)
PTI
2021-08-21T08:43:39+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Onam festival.

PM Modi in his message prayed for the health and well being of the people in the country.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing,"he tweeted.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala. (With PTI inputs)

