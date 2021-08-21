PM Modi Greets People On Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Onam festival.

PM Modi in his message prayed for the health and well being of the people in the country.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing,"he tweeted.

Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine