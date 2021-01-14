January 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Greets Nation On Harvest Festivals, Extends Best Wishes

PM Modi Greets Nation On Harvest Festivals, Extends Best Wishes

Pongal, Makar Sakranti, Magh Bihu are being celebrated across the nation today to celebrate harvest

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Greets Nation On Harvest Festivals, Extends Best Wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
PM Modi Greets Nation On Harvest Festivals, Extends Best Wishes
outlookindia.com
2021-01-14T09:48:01+05:30

On the occasion of harvest festivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the joyous day, which is being celebrated different parts of the country under different names.

"Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he tweeted.

"Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around," the Prime Minister said. Magh Bihu is celebrated in a big way in Assam.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. "Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature," he wrote.

The day also marks the start of the sun's northward journey, ushering in longer days.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NCB Conducts Raid At Sameer Khan's Bandra House; Intensifies Probe After Arrest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi New Delhi Makar Sankranti Festival Pongal National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos