PM Modi Greets Nation On Harvest Festivals, Extends Best Wishes

On the occasion of harvest festivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the joyous day, which is being celebrated different parts of the country under different names.

"Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he tweeted.

"Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around," the Prime Minister said. Magh Bihu is celebrated in a big way in Assam.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. "Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature," he wrote.

The day also marks the start of the sun's northward journey, ushering in longer days.

With PTI inputs

