December 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi In 'Kashmiri Pheran' Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme in J-K

PM Modi In 'Kashmiri Pheran' Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme in J-K

PM Modi had received the pheran as a 'special gift' in winters last year from a farm labourer in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI 26 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi In 'Kashmiri Pheran' Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme in J-K
Screen Grab of PM Modi in Kashmiri Pheran during the video conferencing
Twitter
PM Modi In 'Kashmiri Pheran' Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme in J-K
outlookindia.com
2020-12-26T17:03:03+05:30
Also read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often chosen to dress in the traditional attire of a region while attending an event related to it, and it was a Kashmiri 'pheran' on Saturday as he launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance benefits to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources close to the Prime Minister said he had received the pheran as a gift in winters last year from a farm labourer from Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi had planned to wear this during his visit to the region, but the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that such a trip could not materialise.

He took the opportunity of the launch of the scheme through video-conference on Saturday to wear the "special gift", the sources said.

He has also been recently donning Bengali shawls multiple times in his virtual programmes.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Following Defection In Arunachal, RJD Hints At Fresh Alignment In Bihar If Nitish Kumar Cuts Ties With BJP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi J&K: Jammu & Kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos