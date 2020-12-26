PM Modi In 'Kashmiri Pheran' Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often chosen to dress in the traditional attire of a region while attending an event related to it, and it was a Kashmiri 'pheran' on Saturday as he launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance benefits to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources close to the Prime Minister said he had received the pheran as a gift in winters last year from a farm labourer from Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi had planned to wear this during his visit to the region, but the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that such a trip could not materialise.

He took the opportunity of the launch of the scheme through video-conference on Saturday to wear the "special gift", the sources said.

He has also been recently donning Bengali shawls multiple times in his virtual programmes.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine