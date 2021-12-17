Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

People Have Decided To Vote BJP Out: Harish Rawat

The Congress's campaign head for poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Friday said the turnout at party leader Rahul Gandhi's rally here has made it clear that the people have decided to vote the BJP out.

People Have Decided To Vote BJP Out: Harish Rawat

Trending

People Have Decided To Vote BJP Out: Harish Rawat
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T16:35:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 4:35 pm

Taking a jibe at the BJP's poll slogan "abki baar 60 ke paar" (this time we will cross 60 seats), he said this time people will throw BJP out of the state.


"Iss baar log BJP ko 60 paar nahi, tadi paar karenge," he said.


The BJP, which came to power in Uttarakhand in 2017 winning 57 out of a total of 70 seats, has set itself a target of winning more than 60 seats this time.

Related Stories

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis


"Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally here in which people were seen snoring and yawning out of boredom, the response to Gandhi's rally was spontaneous with people hearing him till the end and leaving the ground only after him," the former chief minister told reporters here.


"It is a clear indication that people have made up their mind about voting the BJP out this time," he claimed.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


On the BJP questioning the sincerity of its "new-found love" for the armed forces, Rawat evaded a direct reply and said, "Did we ever question the right of those who abused (Mahatma) Gandhi to salute him?"


He also said that the Congress will try to field as many ex-servicemen, women and youths in elections this time as possible.


"Wherever they stand a chance to win, they will be given tickets. We want to give as many tickets to candidates from among ex servicemen, women and youths this time as possible. But winnability will be a factor as numbers are important in a democracy," the Congress general secretary said.


On Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inviting him to the government schools in the national capital to see how much they have been improved, Rawat said the Delhi government deserves no credit for it because its budget is five times more than Uttarakhand's and it has not improved the condition of more than a dozen schools.


"More than half of Delhi's schools are still in a bad shape. They are talking of model schools today. We opened 600 model schools like Navodaya and Abhinav Vidyalayas in 2014-15 itself," Rawat said.


He also reminded Sisodia of the failure of Mohalla Clinics, most of which are closed.


"Big locks are hanging at the doors of mohalla clinics in Delhi with street dogs sleeping on their premises and patients unwilling to visit them," he added.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Harish Rawat Uttarakhand National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Govt Urges People To Avoid Non-Essential Travel As Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta

Govt Urges People To Avoid Non-Essential Travel As Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta

Bhutan Confers Highest Civilian Award 'Order Of The Druk Gyalpo' On India’s PM Modi

French Defense Minister Promises To Provide Additional Rafale Jets If India Requires

Dalit Man Forced To Lick Spit In Bihar | Why Caste Based Violence Is On Rise In India

Akhilesh Prays At Hanuman Temple Near Rae Bareli, Kicks Off Latest Leg Of SP's Poll Campaign

Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index, CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Officials

India Committed To Assisting Bangladesh's March Towards Prosperity: President Kovind

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO Hold Call To Expedite Covid-19 Booster Dose Supply

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from India

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Religious Conversions Create Conflicts In Society: RSS' Indresh Kumar

Religious Conversions Create Conflicts In Society: RSS' Indresh Kumar

Legal Age For Women Marriage: Uttar Pradesh Khap Leaders Oppose Govt’s Move

Legal Age For Women Marriage: Uttar Pradesh Khap Leaders Oppose Govt’s Move

Supreme Courts Stays Justice Lokur Commitee's Probe On Pegasus Snooping Allegations

Supreme Courts Stays Justice Lokur Commitee's Probe On Pegasus Snooping Allegations

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Haima Deshpande / The fiasco of the OBC reservation in the local bodies in Maharashtra speaks volumes of the lack of coordination between the heavyweights in the cabinet.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement