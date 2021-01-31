January 31, 2021
Myntra Forced To Change Logo After Mumbai-Based Activist Claimed Signage Represented A Naked Woman

And the entire event has left netizens divided. While few were in favour of the decision, many claimed it as a useless move.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
The new logo replaced the old logo on Myntra
E-commerce giant shopping portal Myntra announced that it has change its logo after a Mumbai-based NGO filed a complaint against the company claiming that the company’s previous logo was derogatory as it resembled a naked woman.

The NGO had filed a police complaint in December, last year.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by Avesta Foundation activist Naaz Patel. Patel had reportedly sought action against the company. Following Patel’s complaint, Myntra officials were summoned by the police, reports claimed.

And the entire event, has left netizens divided. While few were in favour of the decision to change the logo, many claimed it as a useless move. Some even shared hilarious memes and posts on social media.

Here are glimpses of the meme fest which sparked after news went viral.

Meanwhile, the company replaced the old logo with a new one but has restrained from saying anything about it.

