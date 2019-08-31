Kargil War Hero Mohammad Sanaullah Excluded From NRC, Says 'I Am Confident I Will Get Justice'

Mohammad Sanaullah, the retired army officer who is among 1.9 lakh people excluded from Assam's final National Register of Citizens (NRC), on Saturday said he expected the same.

"I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court," he said, adding, "I have full faith in the judiciary and I'm confident that I will get justice."

Besides Sanaullah, the AIUDF MLA Ananta Kumar Malo, from South Abhayapuri, and his son’s name were also missing from the final list published a day after the state government dumped the “faulty exercise” and said there “is no reason to celebrate tomorrow”.

The retired army officer had fought in the Kargil war. While the name of Sanaullah's wife features on the final list, his daughters and son have also failed to make it to the list.

Meanwhile, several organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union, expressed dismay over the list, implying that the number of people excluded was much “lower than expected”. They also announced plans to move the Supreme Court, which is monitoring the NRC update, for an error-free list.

In a statement, the state coordinator of NRC Prateek Hajela said the final list has left out “19,06,657 number of people”. He said about 31 million people have been included in the final list.