Miss Soumitra Chatterjee's Glorious Presence: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tributes to legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee on the occasion of his 86th birth anniversary.

Remembering the veteran actor who passed away on November 15 after testing positive for Covid-19, Mamata said that she missed his “glorious presence”.

"Remembering Soumitra (Da) Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary. He was a legend, who left his mark on everything he did. We miss his glorious presence," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

The chief minister, who had inaugurated an exhibition featuring paintings, film posters and costumes of Soumitra Chatterjee at a gallery in Kolkata, said that she was touched by the warmth she received from the actor's family.

The iconic actor died in November last year following an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee was often referred to as legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'alter ego' as well as one of the first proponents of the naturalistic style of acting in Bengali cinema.

Chatterjee had acted in 14 of Ray's films besides featuring in some other iconic movies such as Mrinal Sen's 'Akash Kusum', Tapan Sinha's 'Kshudhita Pashan', 'Jhinder Bandi' and Tarun Majumdar's 'Ganadevata'.

