In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was found to have kidnapped a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane. According to reports, the married woman was having an affair with the minor, who had been her neighbour for eight years. A case has been booked against the accused at Narpoli police station.

The incident occurred in Bhiwandi town in Thane where the woman lived with her husband. The teenage boy also lived in the same neighbourhood. However, the boy's parents raised an alarm on Friday after boy left his house for some work in the evening and did not return.

His parents searched for him and also checked with the woman's family members, who informed them that she was also missing since Friday, the official said.

The boy's parents later complained to the police that the woman was having an affair with their son and had allegedly him kidnapped him and taken him to an unknown destination, he said.

The Narpoli police on Sunday registered a case against the woman under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the boy and the woman, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)