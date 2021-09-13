Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair

Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair

Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair
Image for representation | PTI

The 30-year-old woman lived with her husband in a slum colony in Bhiwandi town in Thane and the boy, whom she knew for more than eight years, resided in their neighbourhood.

Trending

Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T18:14:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 6:14 pm

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was found to have kidnapped a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane. According to reports, the married woman was having an affair with the minor, who had been her neighbour for eight years. A case has been booked against the accused at Narpoli police station.

The incident occurred in Bhiwandi town in Thane  where the woman lived with her husband. The teenage boy also lived in the same neighbourhood.  However, the boy's parents raised an alarm on Friday after boy left his house for some work in the evening and did not return.

His parents searched for him and also checked with the woman's family members, who informed them that she was also missing since Friday, the official said.

The boy's parents later complained to the police that the woman was having an affair with their son and had allegedly him kidnapped him and taken him to an unknown destination, he said.
The Narpoli police on Sunday registered a case against the woman under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping), the official said.

Related Stories

279 Kidnapped Schoolgirls Are Freed: Nigerian Governor

38 Women, Kids Kidnapped From Rajasthan Over Bike Theft

Efforts were on to trace the boy and the woman, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

India Crosses 75 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Minister Mandavia

UP Woman Jumps In Ganga River After Being Repeatedly Raped By Traffic Cop Uncle

Chidambaram Chides BJP Over Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

CM Amarinder Singh Urges Agitating Farmers To Not Hold Protests In Punjab

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

HC Extends Stay On ‘Callous’ Probe By Police In Delhi Riots Case

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/