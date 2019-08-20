﻿
Maharashtra: 8-Year-Old Injured After Legs Get Stuck Between Elevator Doors, Rescued

The incident took place in the building located on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane on Monday evening when Ved Yevle, who was wearing his skating shoes, was returning home after playing with other children.

20 August 2019
An eight-year-old boy was injured after his leg got stuck between the doors of an elevator at a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

He was later rescued by a fire brigade team and rushed to a hospital, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The incident took place in the building located on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane on Monday evening when Ved Yevle, who was wearing his skating shoes, was returning home after playing with other children, he said.

As the boy stepped into the elevator, one of his legs got stuck between its doors when the lift was on the second floor, he said.

When the boy raised an alarm, some residents immediately stopped the lift and called the fire brigade.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the boy from the elevator after about half-an-hour, Kadam said.

The boy, who received injuries in his leg, was later admitted to a hospital where is condition was reported to be out of danger, he added.

(PTI)

