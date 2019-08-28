Madrasa Teacher Beaten To Death In Delhi Over Argument On Price Of Headphone

A Madrasa teacher was beaten to death by hawkers after an argument over the price of a headphone turned violent.

Police said 27-year-old Mohammad Owais was thrashed by some hawkers on Monday in north Delhi when he was buying a pair of headphones. Eyewitnesses said that while negotiating the price, an argument broke out between the hawkers and the teacher. The hawkers, identified as Lallan and Ayub, later thrashed him to death.

Two people have been already been arrested while others are still on the run, the police said.

Family members of the deceased have, however, alleged that he was beaten by more than two people.

"Prima facie it is ascertained that the deceased entered into a scuffle with one Lallan and his friend which ultimately led to his death," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh.

