Live Updates: Arun Jaitley's Funeral Procession Begins, Cremation To Be Held At Nigambodh Ghat

Senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who died on Saturday at AIIMS, will be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat today afternoon. Jaitley's mortal remains have been brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects, a senior party leader said.

On Saturday, the body was kept at his residence where President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and several leaders across the political spectrum offered floral tributes to the former Union minister.

Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday due to a prolonged illness. He was 66.

Below are the live updates:

1:14 PM: Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains have left from BJP headquarters to Nigambodh Ghat where the funeral will be held.

1:10 PM: Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pay their last tributes to Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

12:28 PM: BJP working president JP Nadda, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Yoga Guru Ramdev paid their last tribute at the party headquarters, saying the BJP would seek his strategy whenever there was an election in the state. "He has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. We have won several elections in the state by working on his strategy. We will always feel his absence," Rupani told reporters.

12:22 PM: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley's funeral to be held at Nigambodh Ghat today at 2:30 pm. Jaitley's mortal remains will be kept at BJP headquarters till 1:30 pm.

12:15 PM: On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shahpaid his last respects to Arun Jaitley at his residence. “With a heavy heart, paid tributes to Arun Jaitley ji. Offered my condolences to his family,” Shah said on Twitter.

12: 01 PM: Mortal remains of the Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley were brought to the party headquarters. Jaitley's mortal remains will be taken to Nigambodh Ghat for cremation in the afternoon

11:45 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, pay their tributes to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, at BJP headquarters.

11:30 AM: Several BJP leaders and family members accompanied the convoy carrying Jaitley's mortal remains. Senior party leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, paid tribute to Jaitley by offering flowers to his body packed in a red colour casket.

11:06 AM: Outside the party office, people chanted "Jab tak suraj chand rahega Jaitley tera naam rahega" (Your name will endure as long as the Sun and the Moon exist)" and 'Jaitley ji amar rahe' (You live long forever). BJP workers and mourners are queued up in large numbers outside the party headquarters to pay their last respects to the leader.

11:05 AM: The body will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm with full State honours, a senior BJP leader said.

11:00 AM: The mortal remains of former finance minister Arun Jaitley were on Sunday morning brought to the BJP headquarters here for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects. His body was brought to the BJP headquarters located on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here from his Kailash Colony residence.