J&K Governor Releases Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha’

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released singer Jubin Nautiyal’s music album ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha’ at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu. Sinha described the occasion as yet another milestone in the direction of making J&K, a preferred shooting destination for filmmakers.

Made under the banner of T-Series and filmed in Kashmir Valley, the song also features Abhishek Singh, an IAS officer and actor Samreen Kaur.

“The aesthetic beauty of J&K has been beautifully captured through the song. It also marks the revival of J&K’s halcyon days of being a cinematographer’s delight,” Sinha said.

Sinha said J&K has always been a famous filming destination. “The golden era is back and many filmmakers are ready to shoot their movies, web series, and music albums in J&K,” Sinha said.

“The J&K government is all set to welcome the filmmakers from all over the world again. We want to bring back the 1980s era to the film industry in J&K, and make it the most favourite destination of filmmakers worldwide,” Sinha said.

“The coming of a number of famous film personalities like Imtiaz Ali, Irshad Kamil, Madhur Bhandarkar, Siddharth Roy Kapur and other big names and production houses to the UT in the last few months has once again deepened the connect between J&K and the film industry,” Sinha added.

He said the government has developed one of the finest film policies which, according to him, “will revive J&K's incredible glory in Indian cinema”.

“For facilitating the filmmakers, and encouraging the local talent, besides providing more livelihood opportunities to the youth, the J&K administration has recognised film as an industry,” Sinha said.

“The government has assured single window clearance, security, and world-class facilities to the filmmakers coming to Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

“Betaab valley in Pahalgam gained prominence worldwide due to the shooting of a film there. Film-shooting will not only develop the tourism sector but will also give a fillip to the socio-economic development of the region, besides opening up more avenues and opportunities for the local youth, artists, and technicians,” he said. Sinha said the film industry is ready to capture the pristine beauty, breath-taking natural settings and “serene valleys of J&K, and showcase it on the silver screen.”

Jubin Nautiyal said Kashmir is the most beautiful place in the world.

