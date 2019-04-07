J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants In Pulwama

﻿
A gunfight took place on Sunday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2019
After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Kahilil forests of Tral, the security forces with Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in the area.

"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight," the police added

IANS

